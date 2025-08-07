Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,193 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:EALT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:EALT – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EALT. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter worth $268,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly stock opened at $33.27 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 52 week low of $27.94 and a 52 week high of $33.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.41 million, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (EALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 5-15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months EALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

