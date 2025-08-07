Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 859 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EJAN. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. WPWealth LLP lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 132,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 24,984 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA EJAN opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77. The stock has a market cap of $108.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.47. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $32.55.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

