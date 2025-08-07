Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 6,022 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $761,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 57,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,735,788.53. This represents a 8.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.53, for a total value of $159,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 37,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,508.43. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,729 shares of company stock worth $4,677,124. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.2%

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:EA opened at $163.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $167.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. HSBC raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.35.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

