DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 20,365 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $4,670,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,617,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150,382 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,617,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,377,000 after purchasing an additional 59,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Up 0.9%

DraftKings stock opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra Research raised DraftKings to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Northland Securities set a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In related news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 6,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $251,102.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 171,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,524.36. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $7,944,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,155,130 shares in the company, valued at $157,188,567.90. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 536,627 shares of company stock valued at $20,843,217. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

