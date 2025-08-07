Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFSB opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.61. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47.

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

