Chinese Stocks To Consider – August 4th

Duolingo, Diageo, Mettler-Toledo International, Wynn Resorts, and Epsium Enterprise are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity securities issued by companies that are incorporated or primarily operate in Mainland China, and they trade on domestic exchanges such as the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges (A-shares) as well as on international markets like the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (H-shares) or via American Depositary Receipts in the U.S. They offer investors direct exposure to the Chinese economy but also carry unique risks related to local regulatory policies, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

DUOL traded up $12.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $351.66. 405,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,277. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $544.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.12.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

DEO traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.20. 1,241,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,492. Diageo has a 1 year low of $96.45 and a 1 year high of $142.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.69.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $34.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,232.20. 50,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,063. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,521.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,193.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,192.54.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.42. 398,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,705. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.99. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Epsium Enterprise (EPSM)

We are a holding company incorporated under the laws of British Virgin Islands. As a holding company with no material operation of its own, we conduct substantially all our operations through an indirect Macau subsidiary, Companhia de Comercio Luz Limitada in Macau, or Luz. Luz is an 80%-owned subsidiary of Epsium Enterprise Limited in Hong Kong, or Epsium HK.

Epsium Enterprise stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,829. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.01. Epsium Enterprise has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $29.76.

