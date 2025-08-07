Casino Stocks To Follow Today – August 4th

Sharplink Gaming, Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, Rush Street Interactive, and Churchill Downs are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own and operate casinos, gaming resorts, and related hospitality services. Their performance tends to track consumer discretionary spending on entertainment and travel, making them sensitive to economic cycles, regulatory shifts, and tourism trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

Shares of NASDAQ SBET traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 26,670,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,769,499. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39. Sharplink Gaming has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $124.12.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $302.22. 840,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,571. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.31. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $175.59 and a 52-week high of $309.77.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,282,433. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.25. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.96, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.70.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.42. 398,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,705. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.99. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $112.36.

Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 909,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,554. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

CHDN stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.22. The company had a trading volume of 130,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.73. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $150.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95.

