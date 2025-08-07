Best Canadian Stocks To Research – August 4th

CSX, Diageo, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity securities issued by companies incorporated in Canada that represent partial ownership interests and typically entitle shareholders to dividends and voting rights. They are primarily bought and sold on domestic exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), though many cross-list abroad. Canadian stocks span a range of industries—most notably energy, mining, financials and technology—and reflect the economic strengths and regulations of the Canadian market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.45. 6,797,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,035,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $97.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,492. Diageo has a 1-year low of $96.45 and a 1-year high of $142.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.69.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

NYSE:CP traded up $1.70 on Monday, reaching $74.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,659. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.96.

