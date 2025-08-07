Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Purchases 3,430 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 135.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. IFC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 62,831 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 11.2% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.8% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,270 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 2,107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $179.42 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $183.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.02 and a 200-day moving average of $133.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $13,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,523,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,098,897,766. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,537,440 shares of company stock worth $835,035,782. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

