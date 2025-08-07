Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNX. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,482,000 after buying an additional 117,546 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $179,009.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,231.44. This trade represents a 10.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $189,153.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,563 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,722.05. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,076 shares of company stock worth $8,992,884 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

NYSE:SNX opened at $142.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $149.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.32 and a 200 day moving average of $128.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.26.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays set a $140.00 target price on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.30.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

