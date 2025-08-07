Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,981 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, July 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

IDACORP Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $124.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.81 and a 12-month high of $126.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The business had revenue of $531.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.14 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.56%.

IDACORP Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.