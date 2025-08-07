Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 200.0% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of MAA stock opened at $140.67 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.67 and a 1-year high of $173.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.52 and a 200-day moving average of $155.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 124.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $149.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

View Our Latest Report on MAA

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.