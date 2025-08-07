Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,381,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,882,000 after buying an additional 2,094,191 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,293,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,031,000 after buying an additional 1,127,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,805,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,582,000 after buying an additional 1,037,785 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,122,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 798,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,749,000 after buying an additional 373,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $82.68.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.38%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

