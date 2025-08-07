Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 767 Shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 26,571 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

NYSE:SON opened at $45.38 on Thursday. Sonoco Products Company has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

