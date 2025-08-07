Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 150.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 39.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 801.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra set a $225.00 price target on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of ABG opened at $229.47 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.68 and a twelve month high of $312.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $7.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.61. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.40 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

