Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 227 Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BKHY stock opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.70. BNY Mellon High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

BNY Mellon High Yield ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

