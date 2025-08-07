American Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,270 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 2,107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 26.3% during the first quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,102 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 127,162 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 69,344 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.75.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NVDA opened at $179.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $183.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,537,440 shares of company stock worth $835,035,782. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.