Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lowered by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 491,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,940 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $76,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $2,786,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 240,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,656,704. This trade represents a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,219 shares of company stock worth $49,474,273. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $196.09 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96,428,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.