Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Enzi Wealth grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $196.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.76 and a 200-day moving average of $173.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96,428,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,219 shares of company stock valued at $49,474,273. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.