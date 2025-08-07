Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.07.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.1%

APD stock opened at $289.19 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.69 and a twelve month high of $341.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.01.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

