16,084 Shares in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:KFEB) Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:KFEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $427,000.

BATS KFEB opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91.

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February (KFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period.

