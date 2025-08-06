Zelman & Associates Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Zelman & Associates in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $96.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00. Zelman & Associates’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded Wayfair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.96.

Shares of W stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,714,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,425. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $77.30.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 13,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $782,227.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 91,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,796.35. This represents a 13.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $3,361,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 169,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,476,746.11. The trade was a 26.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 800,204 shares of company stock worth $40,135,236. 21.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tabor Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Wayfair by 241.1% during the second quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 102,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 72,376 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 10.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 245,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

