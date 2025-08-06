XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 30,802 MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLKN. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MillerKnoll by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 793.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MillerKnoll stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $30.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $961.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.80 million. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MLKN. Benchmark raised shares of MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

