XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $601,000 Investment in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,537,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,505 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $14,886,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,284,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,019,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,524,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.26 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.12. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $68.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 48.41% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MP Materials from $20.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

