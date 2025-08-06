XTX Topco Ltd Invests $629,000 in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Korn/Ferry International by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,974,000 after acquiring an additional 48,074 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Korn/Ferry International by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Korn/Ferry International in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Korn/Ferry International Price Performance

Shares of KFY stock opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.03. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Korn/Ferry International has a twelve month low of $59.23 and a twelve month high of $80.64.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $712.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn/Ferry International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

About Korn/Ferry International

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

