XTX Topco Ltd Has $634,000 Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 807.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Shares of WSBC opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.87. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.16%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

