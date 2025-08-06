XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 192.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 15.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVT. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT stock opened at $89.65 on Wednesday. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $91.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.96 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 13.36%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $247,915.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,997.75. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Further Reading

