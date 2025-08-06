Wayfair’s (W) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Zelman & Associates

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Zelman & Associates in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $96.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $85.00. Zelman & Associates’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on W. TD Cowen raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $40.00 target price on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

Shares of W stock opened at $73.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average of $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $76.29.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 13,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $782,227.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 91,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,796.35. This trade represents a 13.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 60,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $3,361,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 169,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,476,746.11. The trade was a 26.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 800,204 shares of company stock worth $40,135,236 in the last 90 days. 21.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,506,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,596,000 after purchasing an additional 782,757 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 681.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,462,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,944 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wayfair by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,834,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,952,000 after purchasing an additional 581,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,078 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

