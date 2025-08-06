Vestcor Inc Takes $60,000 Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 418 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth $128,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $4,626,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director Joy Brown sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $100,026.32. Following the sale, the director owned 8,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,087.04. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.74, for a total value of $142,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,071.88. This trade represents a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,708 shares of company stock valued at $375,161. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of HURN stock opened at $127.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.49 and a 200-day moving average of $138.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.26. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.73 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HURN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

