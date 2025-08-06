Vestcor Inc Sells 2,244 Shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Vestcor Inc lessened its stake in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in WD-40 by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $217.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.29. WD-40 Company has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $292.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.15.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

