Vestcor Inc Purchases Shares of 2,051 Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP)

Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,111,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. Asset Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $7,441,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at $552,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Millrose Properties in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Millrose Properties Stock Performance

Millrose Properties stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter.

Millrose Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.8%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Adil Pasha acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $70,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,850. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew B. Gorson bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,238.40. The trade was a 91.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $530,800.

Millrose Properties Profile

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

