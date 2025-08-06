Vestcor Inc Decreases Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,719 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after purchasing an additional 289,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,549 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,603,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 826,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,670,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 713,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 109,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 574,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $202,122.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 70,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,547.96. This represents a 8.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.0%

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $999.24 million, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.65.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.96 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 99.08% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 7th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

