Top Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Now – August 3rd

Alphabet, Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, Dell Technologies, and Emerson Electric are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop and supply software, hardware and services—such as firewalls, encryption tools and threat-detection platforms—designed to protect networks, systems and data from cyberattacks. By investing in these stocks, investors gain exposure to a market that’s growing in response to rising digital threats and increasingly stringent data-protection regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.13. 34,777,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,669,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.88. 16,231,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,730,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.29. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $210.39.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $7.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $446.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,012,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,503. The company has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a PE ratio of -647.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $479.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.89. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $517.98.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

NYSE DELL traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,518,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,020. The company has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.88. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $147.66.

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

NYSE EMR traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,078,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,646. The company has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.30. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.27.

