Sharpepoint LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sharpepoint LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.1% of Sharpepoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sharpepoint LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $213.75 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.54 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 512,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,114,850. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,937,048. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.45.

View Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.