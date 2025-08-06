Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $12.13 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Rockbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $3,119,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $194.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.97. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $96,428,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.53.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,899 shares of company stock valued at $38,459,044. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

