Peoples Bank OH Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peoples Bank OH reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $213.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.54 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,937,048 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

