Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $984,000 Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,782 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,494 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 591.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLR. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded First Solar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on First Solar from $253.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on First Solar from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.67.

First Solar stock opened at $186.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.56 and a 1 year high of $262.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $466,877.71. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,689.49. This represents a 20.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $278,481.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,181.84. The trade was a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,172 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

