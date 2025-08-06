Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,433,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,325,000 after buying an additional 1,082,929 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,573,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $611,682,000 after buying an additional 632,328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,925,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $559,399,000 after buying an additional 982,955 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,203,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,312,000 after buying an additional 246,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,618,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,849,000 after buying an additional 151,922 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.90. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

