Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 267 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,314,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,833,000 after buying an additional 21,133 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,831,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 512,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,324,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 509,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,812,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 358,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,144,000 after buying an additional 141,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $208,350.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,508,056 shares in the company, valued at $226,208,400. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 49,800 shares of company stock worth $7,487,943 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $137.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.67. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.80 and a 52 week high of $207.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $96.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $176.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.22.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Stories

