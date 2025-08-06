Federated Hermes Inc. Has $390.17 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,523,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 296,582 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $390,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,105,000 after buying an additional 22,799 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 33.1% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 91,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 303,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,888,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,886,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $194.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96,428,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $2,786,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 240,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,656,704. This represents a 5.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,899 shares of company stock valued at $38,459,044 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $203.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.53.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

