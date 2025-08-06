Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 4,221.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,336 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,634 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,092,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $527,799,000 after buying an additional 370,784 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,815,081 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $183,909,000 after buying an additional 83,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 593.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,191,904 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $143,198,000 after buying an additional 1,875,753 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $130,660,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 140.6% in the first quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,574,634 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $110,870,000 after buying an additional 920,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $73.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $114,550.12. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,693.36. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $3,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,446.80. This trade represents a 25.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TPR opened at $111.62 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.24 and a 1 year high of $112.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

