Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Enpro were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enpro by 5.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enpro by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enpro by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enpro by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Enpro by 1.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enpro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NPO shares. Sidoti raised shares of Enpro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enpro in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Enpro Trading Up 4.6%

NPO opened at $224.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Enpro Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.50 and a 12-month high of $229.54.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $288.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.83 million. Enpro had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

About Enpro

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.