Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exelon were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 60.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXC

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.