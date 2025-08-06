Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CXT. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Crane NXT by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Crane NXT by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Crane NXT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Crane NXT stock opened at $57.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.61. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52 week low of $41.54 and a 52 week high of $67.00.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.37%.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

