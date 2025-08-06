Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $15.56 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.1% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 91,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 303,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 23,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $194.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.97. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96,428,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $2,786,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 240,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,656,704. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,899 shares of company stock worth $38,459,044. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Westpark Capital lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.53.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

