Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives “Sell” Rating from Compass Point

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Compass Point in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $248.00 price objective on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $330.00. Compass Point’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.78% from the stock’s previous close.

COIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $310.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.18.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $297.99 on Monday. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The stock has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $329.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.80.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total transaction of $121,933,051.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,732.86. This represents a 99.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 30,167 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.68, for a total transaction of $7,622,597.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,167.56. This trade represents a 74.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,183,340 shares of company stock worth $434,983,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,000,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $516,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,294,456 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,323,084,000 after buying an additional 875,359 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,454,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,574,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $268,850,000 after acquiring an additional 481,786 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Coinbase Global by 445.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 408,500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $101,431,000 after acquiring an additional 333,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

