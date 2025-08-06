Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,849 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $37,245,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COIN opened at $297.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 3.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.80.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.18.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total transaction of $3,486,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,702,833.92. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 198,300 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.87, for a total value of $78,897,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,279.62. This trade represents a 99.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,183,340 shares of company stock worth $434,983,956 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

