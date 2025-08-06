Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 81,337 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 193.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,337 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in MP Materials were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,537,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after buying an additional 2,005,505 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $14,886,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $6,284,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $6,019,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $5,524,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -105.26 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.74 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 48.41%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MP shares. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $18.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

