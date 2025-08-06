Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 810 Shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Insulet were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $6,469,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,220,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $257,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on PODD. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Insulet from $312.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $322.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $281.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.63. Insulet Corporation has a 1-year low of $173.00 and a 1-year high of $329.33. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total transaction of $1,680,884.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,382,134.60. This trade represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

