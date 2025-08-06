Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 71 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Watsco were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO opened at $428.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.95. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $418.31 and a one year high of $571.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.66.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 92.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 target price on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.17.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

